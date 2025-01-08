All Hogs

SEC Roll Call: Razorbacks Get Props, Texas Gets to Hear What Everyone Else Thinks

Hilarious postseason edition of beloved sketch show rolls season out on high

Kent Smith

Arkansas unveils its plan to unleash Taylen Green on Texas Tech.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —While SEC Shorts has opted to sit on the sidelines the past couple of weeks, SEC Roll Call's Matt Mitchell dished out what might be his best offering of the season. In this week's skit, the SEC is scheming to regain control of the college football postseason, but there are a few kinks.

He tackles each SEC team's bowl successes and failures in hilarious fashion. Arkansas even gets strong props for its drubbing of Texas Tech while MItchell says what the entire rest of the league would like to say to the Texas Longhorns.

Also, make sure not to miss the brilliant one-liners by Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

