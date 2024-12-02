SEC Roll Call Addresses Whether Hogs Facing Wrong Tigers on Rivalry Week
Love, hate triangle between Arkansas, LSU, Missouri at forefront of latest weekly YouTube episode
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the final week of the regular season, SEC Roll Call's Matt Mitchell takes SEC teams though a little couple's therapy session.
The love/hate triangle between Arkansas, LSU and Missouri is heavily addressed, as are all of the the other teams paired through hate. However, it should be noted that there's more love than expected between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
