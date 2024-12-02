All Hogs

SEC Roll Call Addresses Whether Hogs Facing Wrong Tigers on Rivalry Week

Love, hate triangle between Arkansas, LSU, Missouri at forefront of latest weekly YouTube episode

Kent Smith

Arkansas doesn't understand why the Hogs keep getting stuck with Missouri instead of LSU for rivalry week.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the final week of the regular season, SEC Roll Call's Matt Mitchell takes SEC teams though a little couple's therapy session.

The love/hate triangle between Arkansas, LSU and Missouri is heavily addressed, as are all of the the other teams paired through hate. However, it should be noted that there's more love than expected between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

