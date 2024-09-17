SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Gets Special SEC Label
FRISCO, Texas — With a rather uninspiring performance against UAB, the Hawg City references are put away for a week, but that doesn't mean sketch comedian Matt Mitchell didn't come up with another fitting label close to Arkansas' heart to describe how the season has played out.
Meanwhile, Texas enjoys the fruits of its new Manning era as the face of the six best teams in the SEC while naming its own SEC championship game opponent. Vandy has a special message, Mississippi State and Florida are just sad, and Mizzou hopes it can finally earn recognition as a real SEC school.
HOGS FEED:
• Texas A&M, Arkansas know when pair will meet up in AT&T Stadium ... sorta
• Pittman doesn't like making excuses, but no way around it now
• Game note tidbits for Auburn, Razorbacks for Saturday's game
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook