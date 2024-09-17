All Hogs

SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Gets Special SEC Label

Texas opens wide for its next cupcake while reality of new conference sets in for Oklahoma

Kent Smith

Matt Mitchell as Arkansas points out how hard it is to take down UAB.
Matt Mitchell as Arkansas points out how hard it is to take down UAB. / Matt Mitchell / SEC Roll Call
In this story:

FRISCO, Texas — With a rather uninspiring performance against UAB, the Hawg City references are put away for a week, but that doesn't mean sketch comedian Matt Mitchell didn't come up with another fitting label close to Arkansas' heart to describe how the season has played out.

Meanwhile, Texas enjoys the fruits of its new Manning era as the face of the six best teams in the SEC while naming its own SEC championship game opponent. Vandy has a special message, Mississippi State and Florida are just sad, and Mizzou hopes it can finally earn recognition as a real SEC school.

HOGS FEED:

• Texas A&M, Arkansas know when pair will meet up in AT&T Stadium ... sorta

• Pittman doesn't like making excuses, but no way around it now

• Game note tidbits for Auburn, Razorbacks for Saturday's game

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Kent Smith

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

Home/Football