SEC Roll Call: Hogs Help Stage Coup Against SEC

Razorbacks rewrite rules in their favor

Kent Smith

Arkansas offers up a few new rule changes college that must be followed when they play.
Arkansas offers up a few new rule changes college that must be followed when they play.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – During Week 2 of Matt Mitchell's "SEC Roll Call," South Carolina takes over the league through a special provision that recognizes the team with the most conference wins and puts the non-ranked teams in charge.

While other schools seem a little uneasy about going along, an Arkansas team eager to get credit for its dominance against Oklahoma State begins making a few selfish changes to college football to make sure the match turns out the right way when the Razorbacks take an overmatched team to "Hawg City."

