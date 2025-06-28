SEC Roll Call: What if football teams had to recruit their fans?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC Roll Call's Matt Mitchell is back with an unexpected midsummer video drop that takes a hilarious twist on the relationship between college football teams and their fans.
The premise is simple. If fans had to be recruited rather than more or less born into a fandom, what would each school say once its recruiters hit the living room of a potential future fanatic?
For Arkansas, if it were for pretty much any sport other than football, the pitch would be pretty simple. The Razorbacks are one of the nation's most dominant teams in basically anything that doesn't involve kicking field goals on Saturday afternoons.
However, football season is a much different animal. So, let's take advantage of this rare video drop just over two weeks before SEC Media Days kick off official talking season and wonder what it would be like to be recruited as a fan by the conference's schools rather than simply inheriting the emotional ups and downs that are required of being a Hogs football fan.