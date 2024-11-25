SEC Shorts: 4th & 25 May Have Been Replaced at Ole Miss
Playoff train get deboarded while Georgia looks for way to avoid SEC championship game
FRISCO, Texas — The SEC is all ready to load up on the train to the playoffs, but then life happens.
Texas A&M and Alabama fans are surprised to learn their send-off has hit a speed bump and the Ole Miss squirrel finds out a moment Rebels fans are comparing to the 4th & 25 play against Arkansas has derailed their season. However, one surprise team shows up to see if there is an extra ticket available.
