SEC Shorts: 4th & 25 May Have Been Replaced at Ole Miss

Playoff train get deboarded while Georgia looks for way to avoid SEC championship game

Kent Smith

Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M fans show up to send their teams off on the College Football Playoffs train.
/ SEC Shorts
FRISCO, Texas — The SEC is all ready to load up on the train to the playoffs, but then life happens.

Texas A&M and Alabama fans are surprised to learn their send-off has hit a speed bump and the Ole Miss squirrel finds out a moment Rebels fans are comparing to the 4th & 25 play against Arkansas has derailed their season. However, one surprise team shows up to see if there is an extra ticket available.

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

