SEC Shorts allows plenty of room for Arkansas to make abrupt change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's another Monday morning, which means it's time for another "SEC Shorts" episode to poke fun at all the events of the previous week.
For a second week in a row, Arkansas earns a prominent spot, and for good reason. With all the drama surrounding the Razorbacks the past few days (what fun they would have had with everything going on this morning), it was as big of a lock they would appear as it was that Hunter Yurachek was going to have to unfortunately make head coach Sam Pittman disappear over the weekend.
The Razorbacks show up with their own custom gear ready to go that will perk up the attention of Arkansas fans. Plus, it's worth sticking around to catch the special edition of "Maury" and also the final few seconds of the episode.