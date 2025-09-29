All Hogs

SEC Shorts allows plenty of room for Arkansas to make abrupt change

'Maury' spoof leaves fans of conference teams laughing while Alabama, Auburn take hard shots

Kent Smith

Arkansas hands in its paperwork to pick up it's "L" for a blowout loss to Notre Dame. That "L" comes with a sudden shift in apparel.
Arkansas hands in its paperwork to pick up it's "L" for a blowout loss to Notre Dame. That "L" comes with a sudden shift in apparel. / SEC Shorts
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's another Monday morning, which means it's time for another "SEC Shorts" episode to poke fun at all the events of the previous week.

For a second week in a row, Arkansas earns a prominent spot, and for good reason. With all the drama surrounding the Razorbacks the past few days (what fun they would have had with everything going on this morning), it was as big of a lock they would appear as it was that Hunter Yurachek was going to have to unfortunately make head coach Sam Pittman disappear over the weekend.

The Razorbacks show up with their own custom gear ready to go that will perk up the attention of Arkansas fans. Plus, it's worth sticking around to catch the special edition of "Maury" and also the final few seconds of the episode.

Hogs Feed:

feed

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

Home/Football