SEC Shorts Wastes No Time Roasting Texas, Oklahoma in 2024 Premiere
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Auburn Tigers
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Georgia Bulldogs
- LSU Tigers
- LSU Tigers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Longhorns
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Missouri Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
FRISCO, Texas – Over the past several years, especially since Texas and Oklahoma announced they were coming to the SEC, the team over at SEC Shorts has rarely missed an opportunity to include them in their comedy sketches.
So, with a new football season technically underway with the official entry of the Longhorns and Sooners early this morning and SEC Media Days in Dallas in a couple of weeks, the Alabama based comedic team wasted no time in offering its 2024 season premiere Monday morning. With Texas and Oklahoma the clear focal point of this year's opening skit, enjoy what will probably be the first of many jabs the group takes at their expense with a slight hint of Arkansas on the side.
Just try to not get too worked up on who officially inducts them into the league.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks add more to U.S. Olympics track team
• Pittman's pitfalls overshadow successful athletic department
• Arkansas loses key commitment in 2026 recruiting class
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook