SEC Shorts Wastes No Time Roasting Texas, Oklahoma in 2024 Premiere

Arkansas gets first word in welcoming Longhorns to their new conference

Arkansas reacts to Texas and Oklahoma officially coming into the SEC.
Arkansas reacts to Texas and Oklahoma officially coming into the SEC. / SEC Shorts
FRISCO, Texas – Over the past several years, especially since Texas and Oklahoma announced they were coming to the SEC, the team over at SEC Shorts has rarely missed an opportunity to include them in their comedy sketches.

So, with a new football season technically underway with the official entry of the Longhorns and Sooners early this morning and SEC Media Days in Dallas in a couple of weeks, the Alabama based comedic team wasted no time in offering its 2024 season premiere Monday morning. With Texas and Oklahoma the clear focal point of this year's opening skit, enjoy what will probably be the first of many jabs the group takes at their expense with a slight hint of Arkansas on the side.

Just try to not get too worked up on who officially inducts them into the league.

