SEC Shorts gives college football world perfect jersey for current environment

Arkansas Razorbacks fans would rush out to stores immediately if ad were real

Kent Smith

The guys at SEC Shorts introduce the perfect jersey to help fans contend with the transfer portal in college football.
SEC Shorts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may be Week 0 on the college football calendar, but the guys over at SEC Shorts are already, in the words of elder at your local small town church, clucking on 100.

It's not necessarily one of their funniest episodes, although the scrolling list in the middle is a good laugh, but it's certainly their most genius. The YouTube parody troupe has come out with a new jersey idea that is perfect for Arkansas Razorbacks fans.

As in, such a perfect and realistic idea that people had better hope they don't patent it and actually cash in on it because it would be the end of joyous Monday mornings as the SEC footprint knows it.

Take a look at the last jersey a fan will ever need so long as the transfer portal keeps making roster management chaos in college football.

