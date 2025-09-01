SEC Shorts: Hogs get special teams glow, soak in happiness of others' failures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Well, Week 1 is in the books across the SEC, and, as expected, the guys over at SEC Shorts didn't hold back on Texas and Alabama, especially the Tide, while Arkansas got a chance to enjoy the spoils of a good first day with some of the other teams.
It's a slow burn on Alabama's misfortune, but between the return of the Gus Bus and an inability to stop Florida State's trash talking quarterback, the last two minutes capture the dejection in Tuscaloosa just short of Paul Finebaum putting his show's number out on social media to offer Alabama fans a therapy option.
Of course, SEC fans can't help but wonder if there will be a return of the Vandy Pimp after such a dominant first week win and whether there will be an exchange of words between Auburn and Oklahoma considering the success of Jackson Arnold and the success without him. Also, everyone has to wonder after the national media tip-toed around Arch Manning's performance in his debut whether SEC Shorts will also walk on egg shells about the topic.
Only a string of moody early teenagers coming home from their first day can tell.