All Hogs

SEC Shorts: Hogs' Win Over Vols Overshadowed by Vanderbilt

While Razorbacks' stunning upset was big, there were a couple of others taking attention away from shining moment

Andy Hodges

SEC Shorts parody shows fans carrying goalposts .... somewhere after 19-14 win over Tennessee on Saturday night.
SEC Shorts parody shows fans carrying goalposts .... somewhere after 19-14 win over Tennessee on Saturday night. / SEC Shorts-YouTube
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even when Arkansas pulls off a monumental upset in the SEC, somehow it still isn't the biggest story outside the state. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M stole some of the Razorbacks' thunder Saturday.

The guys at SEC Shorts had a LOT of fun with the Commodores shocking No. 1 Alabama. Probably rightfully so. There's a comet that comes around with the same frequency as that happening in a long league rivalry.

But the Aggies had to get involved, too? Hog fans probably still haven't quit laughing over Missouri going to College Station and getting kicked halfway back to Columbia, Mo. They may still be on life support up there.

The YouTube parody had a good weekend of games, but stick around for the ending. Razorback fans will still be able to express their hatred once again for the Texas Longhorns, who may be coming into the SEC to clean up a dumpster fire.

At least that's what the Longhorns' faithful are thinking these days. They did move back to No. 1 in the rankings ... and didn't even play a game.

It's as Arkansas as it gets, though. The Razorbacks do something really big like knocking off the No. 4 team in the country, 19-14, and Texas and Texas A&M steal a lot of the publicity from that. It's hard to get really worked up about Vanderbilt's win, though.

HOGS FEED:

• Pair of Razorbacks pick up SEC awards after stunning Vols

• Razorbacks’ belief was strong when it mattered most

• Former Razorback gives Jaguars first win, downing Colts

• Vols' gamble: Razorbacks took game-winner when offered

• Hogs' recruits reaction to 'stadium shaking' victory over Vols

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football