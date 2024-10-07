SEC Shorts: Hogs' Win Over Vols Overshadowed by Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even when Arkansas pulls off a monumental upset in the SEC, somehow it still isn't the biggest story outside the state. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M stole some of the Razorbacks' thunder Saturday.
The guys at SEC Shorts had a LOT of fun with the Commodores shocking No. 1 Alabama. Probably rightfully so. There's a comet that comes around with the same frequency as that happening in a long league rivalry.
But the Aggies had to get involved, too? Hog fans probably still haven't quit laughing over Missouri going to College Station and getting kicked halfway back to Columbia, Mo. They may still be on life support up there.
The YouTube parody had a good weekend of games, but stick around for the ending. Razorback fans will still be able to express their hatred once again for the Texas Longhorns, who may be coming into the SEC to clean up a dumpster fire.
At least that's what the Longhorns' faithful are thinking these days. They did move back to No. 1 in the rankings ... and didn't even play a game.
It's as Arkansas as it gets, though. The Razorbacks do something really big like knocking off the No. 4 team in the country, 19-14, and Texas and Texas A&M steal a lot of the publicity from that. It's hard to get really worked up about Vanderbilt's win, though.