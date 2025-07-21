SEC Shorts opens season by taking on absurdity of current college football

All Hogs

Members of the SEC Shorts team play SEC alumni from 1965 who are about to be greeted by a time traveler from modern football.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC Media Days are over, so that means it's officially football season.

And if some doubt the final two weeks of July can count beyond a single day of fall camp on the last day of the month, the guys over at SEC Shorts have officially opened their parody comedy sketch season. In this opening episode, someone from the present goes back to 1965 and squeeze NIL money out of alumni from that time.

Of course there is a lot of explaining to do about how current college football works, which makes it clear how convoluted things have become since the much simpler times before the 2020s. For fun, the team takes a shot at Auburn and what Hugh Freeze might be up to while other teams are going to extremes to stay in the SEC race.

