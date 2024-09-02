SEC Shorts Both Honors, Slights Razorbacks in Week 1 Episode
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks found out on this week's episode of SEC Shorts that even when they have a big week, their accomplishments get overlooked.
There is a brief moment highlighting the Razorbacks where the Hogs get the attention of the room to announce they have their swag back while holding up a picture of Bobby Petrino. However, when it comes time to hand out the prizes, Arkansas notably gets left out despite earning them.
There are two obvious oversights. The first comes when t-shirts get shot out to teams pitching a shutout, during which Arkansas gets left standing looking disappointed to have not earned a t-shirt even though the Hogs blanked UAPB 70-0.
The second takes place when Auburn gets celebrated as the only team to force an opponent to play 10-minute quarters in the second half. While the Tigers did make this happen against Alabama A&M, the Razorbacks did the same in their win over the Golden Lions.
Here is this week's edition of SEC Shorts.
