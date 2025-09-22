All Hogs

SEC Shorts: Arkansas gets unwanted time in YouTube spotlight

Hogs really only current team featured in this week's heart-breaking episode

Arkansas gets to enjoy time on a farm upstate in this SEC Shorts episode.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As if things weren't depressing enough for Arkansas fans after their team only scored three points in the second half, fumbled away a win once again and then let a back-up quarterback carry their near 400-pound defensive linemen at least seven yards for a first down to seal it, SEC Shorts memorializes the loss by sending the Hogs to a special farm upstate.

See the Razorbacks join several relics from the past and a few non-conference teams from the present. Then witness one final heart-wrenching moment of sad, desperate failure for the Hogs one last time to make it hurt a little more.

