SEC Shorts: Arkansas Razorbacks get to be part of very important message

Oklahoma, Mississippi State get their moment, but will fan favorite also get spotlight?

Missouri sets fire to a Kansas car for the pure joy of it in this SEC Shorts episode from Week 2 of the 2025 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Normally, an SEC Shorts that doesn't directly address a blowout win by Arkansas wouldn't draw the attention of Razorbacks fans other than to see if anyone makes proper fun of a few choice other teams.

However, the Hogs play a key role in a major scene in this week's episode involving the Missouri Tigers and the message is a strong one Arkansas fans can definitely get behind. In addition, there's a strong potential of the return of a fan favorite character, but will the cast continue to hold him back for the right time?

Also, Mississippi State finally gets its moment to shine, as does Oklahoma, while Florida does its best to keep itself to the background. All of this and more in another hilarious episode of SEC Shorts.

