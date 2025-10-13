SEC Shorts reminds Hogs what they have in common with Aggies this time of year
Fayetteville, Ark. — This week's edition of SEC Shorts gets a mix of "12 Angry Men" and "Star Wars" to prove multiple strong points of contention that have popped up across the SEC.
For most of the league's fans, there is an opportunity to find out who is behind all of the inconsistent calls by the referees. While Arkansas fans are still wondering what constitutes a forward pass rather than a fumble, everyone else is just trying to figure out what a time out is.
However, the most intriguing part of this week's episode for Razorbacks fans is a clear reminder that Texas A&M fans get that same feeling Hogs fans have all season around this time of year. They're just waiting for the other shoe to drop on what will eventually go from a season where they are the SEC's top team to an runway skidding 8-5 finish.
The only question is whether Arkansas can be the first bit of turbulence in that landing. Enjoy this week's episode.