SEC Transfer Defensive Back Will Visit Razorbacks This Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn transfer defensive back Caleb Wooden will begin a visit with Arkansas today.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound defensive back played three seasons with the Tigers after signing as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native announced his intention to enter the portal Dec. 6 following Auburn's 5-7 regular season.
Wooden appeared in 28 games over three seasons, recording 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass break-ups, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He was a regular contributor in the rotation from 2022 and 2023 which included three starts before starting the first six games of Auburn's 2024 season, playing in 10 games total.
He posted a total defensive grade of 67.6, score of 57.6 in pass rush situations, 58.7 against the runs and 70.7 score in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded a career-high 17 tackles in 2024 along with an interception.
As a recruit, Wooden was the No. 852 overall prospect in the 2022 class, No. 70 safety and No. 89 player in Georgia, according to 247sports. The Tigers signed the No. 21 class under former coach Brian Harsin, but he was fired midway through the Wooden's freshman season.
The Razorbacks are in need of immediate help to improve their pass defense which regressed drastically from 2023 when it ranked No. 32 nationally at 208 yards per game. Arkansas plummeted to No. 108 this season at a shade over 242 yards.
From transfer portal additions already in place, it appears Arkansas' coaching staff is focused on adding size in the secondary with Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young (6-foot, 200 pounds), Eastern Michigan transfer Quentavius Scardett (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and former Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker (6-foot-2, 206 pounds). The trio has combined for nine interceptions during their respective college careers.