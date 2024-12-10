All Hogs

Surprisingly, No Razorbacks on SEC Coaches First Team

Four Arkansas players named to All-SEC teams but some players some assumed would be ther missing in top group

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong goes out before a play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong goes out before a play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas was one of three schools (Mississippi State and Florida) who did not have a member on the All-SEC First Team. The team, selected by the league's coaches, was released Tuesday.

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive end Landon Jackson were selected on the second team while offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr. and Xavian Sorey were selected to the third-team.

Armstrong led the SEC in yards with 1,140 yards, but Ryan Williams of Alabama and Luther Burden III of Missouri were chosen over Armstrong.

Jackson's second team selection made him just one of 16 players on the 2024 list to appear more than once after he made the first team in 2023.

Carmona became the first Razorbacks offensive tackle to make an All-SEC team since Dan Skipper in 2016.

Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona drops back in pass protection against UAPB
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona drops back in pass protection against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

Sorey's team-high 89 tackles garnered him a third team selection. His 7.4 tackles per game ranked sixth in the SEC.

Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey celebrates a play against Oklahoma State.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey celebrates a play against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. / Craven Whitlow-Hogs on SI Images

Two former Razorbacks picked up second team honors with their new teams. Raheim "Rocket" Sanders of South Carolina and Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. of Ole Miss both were selected after being part of the Razorbacks in 2023.

Sanders was selected to the second team for the second time after doing it with Arkansas in 2022. It was Paul's first selection to an All-SEC team.

With Armstrong and Jackson both declaring for the NFL draft, fans will only see Carmona and Sorey in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. Both have already annouced their return. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Published
