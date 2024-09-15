All Hogs

WATCH: Complete Razorbacks' Postgame on Win Over UAB

Hear unedited what coach Sam Pittman, Landon Jackson, Stephen Dix, Ja'Quinden Jackson and Joshua Braun said later

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson celebrates after a play against the UAB Blazers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson celebrates after a play against the UAB Blazers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hear exactly what Arkansas coaches and players had to say after a 37-27 win over UAB on Saturday that didn't make anybody particularly happy.

The continuing theme in all the interviews on Saturday afternoon is how they have to improve and quickly going into starting SEC play Saturday. It didn't help the Razorbacks had to come from a 17-3 deficit at one point that had people squiriming.

"They were whipping our butt," Pittman said later. "We needed to understand that we knew it and how we could fit it. And it had a lot to do with playing with tackling, but we didn't tackle at all well in the first half."

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman

Hogs linebacker Stephen Dix, defensive lineman Landon Jackson

Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson

Now they have that game with the Tigers on the road next Saturday. It was announced early Sunday morning the game will be televised on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. The game had been one of those games with a few mid-afternoon time slots to land.

