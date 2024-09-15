WATCH: Complete Razorbacks' Postgame on Win Over UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hear exactly what Arkansas coaches and players had to say after a 37-27 win over UAB on Saturday that didn't make anybody particularly happy.
The continuing theme in all the interviews on Saturday afternoon is how they have to improve and quickly going into starting SEC play Saturday. It didn't help the Razorbacks had to come from a 17-3 deficit at one point that had people squiriming.
"They were whipping our butt," Pittman said later. "We needed to understand that we knew it and how we could fit it. And it had a lot to do with playing with tackling, but we didn't tackle at all well in the first half."
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman
Hogs linebacker Stephen Dix, defensive lineman Landon Jackson
Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson
Now they have that game with the Tigers on the road next Saturday. It was announced early Sunday morning the game will be televised on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. The game had been one of those games with a few mid-afternoon time slots to land.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks should look ahead, not in the rear-view mirror
• Razorbacks flirt with fire; escape with win over UAB
• Hogs finally get sigh of relief with flat performance at home
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook