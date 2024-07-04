Watch: Which Coach Likely Giving Anonymous Quotes; What Actually is Expectation for Razorbacks Football?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – By now pretty much everyone is aware of the anonymous negative quotes that came out about Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff a few weeks ago.
Well, allHogs editor Kent Smith and staff recruiting guru Jacob Davis sat down recently to not only narrow down who the most likely source of such comments might be, but also try to figure out what a reasonable expectation is for Pittman's team this fall. How many wins do the Hogs need before it's considered exceeding expectations?
