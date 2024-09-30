WATCH: Razorbacks' Pittman on Finally Getting Back Home
After five straight road dates, Arkansas will be home for games against Vols, LSU over next three weeks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After another loss to Texas A&M on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it was the fifth straight game in a different stadium to start the year. Now Sam Pittman is just glad to be playing at home.
He knows what he's facing, though, with No. 4 Tennessee coming to town. Pittman talked about that with the media Monday and he's well aware how good they are this season.
Published