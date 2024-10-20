What Happened to Razorbacks in Loss to LSU? | 4th and 5 Podcast
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In this video, DJ Williams takes a hard look at the Arkansas Razorbacks' disappointing loss to the eighth-ranked LSU Tigers, ending with a score of 34-10. I'll share my quick thoughts on the game, highlighting the key moments that contributed to this frustrating defeat.
As we gear up for an in-depth breakdown on Monday morning, I want to warn you: this film will be tough to watch. We'll analyze the critical mistakes, missed opportunities, and defensive struggles that plagued the Hogs throughout the matchup.
Join me as we sift through the ups and downs of this game and set the stage for a deeper analysis. Williams is the 2010 Mackey Award-winning tight end that was a two-time All-SEC player and was in the NFL for five years.