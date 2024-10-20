All Hogs

What Happened to Razorbacks in Loss to LSU? | 4th and 5 Podcast

Former Razorback Mackey Award-winning tight end breaks down the latest Razorbacks game right after game

Andy Hodges

Arkansas vs. LSU: Disappointing 34-10 Loss Analysis 🐗💔
Arkansas vs. LSU: Disappointing 34-10 Loss Analysis 🐗💔 / 4th & 5
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In this video, DJ Williams takes a hard look at the Arkansas Razorbacks' disappointing loss to the eighth-ranked LSU Tigers, ending with a score of 34-10. I'll share my quick thoughts on the game, highlighting the key moments that contributed to this frustrating defeat.

As we gear up for an in-depth breakdown on Monday morning, I want to warn you: this film will be tough to watch. We'll analyze the critical mistakes, missed opportunities, and defensive struggles that plagued the Hogs throughout the matchup.

Join me as we sift through the ups and downs of this game and set the stage for a deeper analysis. Williams is the 2010 Mackey Award-winning tight end that was a two-time All-SEC player and was in the NFL for five years.

HOGS FEED:

• HOGS REACTION: Turnovers Halt Offense; Officiating Stalls Momentum

• LSU's hot start puts Razorbacks on back foot in first half

 Hogs' host several recruiting targets with ranked LSU in town

• Calipari displaying willingness to change when needed

• Coach Prime and Simple Sam: College Football's Odd Couple

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football