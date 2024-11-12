What Hogs Get with Newest Commit | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five-star recruit Meleek Thomas committed to Arkansas on Monday, boosting their 2025 basketball class to new heights
Basketball analyst Curtis Wilkerson looked a little deeper into another strong John Calipari-type star-studded cast. With Thomas and fellow five-star Darius Acuff on board, Arkansas is shaping a formidable lineup that promises excitement for fans and challenges for rivals.
Explore the Razorbacks' recruiting strategy as they eye additional frontcourt and wing players.
The guys also discuss the latest updates on Razorback football injuries, with key players like Taylen Green and JaQuinden Jackson set to return for the Texas game on Saturday. Exactly how much that will add to the Hogs isn't known because their complete health status may still be up in the air.
Plus, discover the impact of losing kicker Evan Noel to Florida and what it means for Arkansas' future. The episode also covers the upcoming early signing period and potential new commitments.