What If Hogs Actually Beat Longhorns? | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everybody would have to re-adjust their thinking fast if the Arkansas Razorbacks shocked the world against No. 2 Texas on Saturday.
This game promises high stakes and intense action. Dive into the Razorbacks' strategy as they prepare to face Texas' formidable offense and defense. Host John Nabors explores the potential impact of an Arkansas victory, including the implications for coach Sam Pittman and the SEC standings.
The episode also delves into the storied Texas-Arkansas rivalry, featuring insights from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on the fierce competition. Additionally, the discussion covers recent SEC fines against Ole Miss and LSU for fan misconduct, highlighting the dangers of unruly behavior.
Join us for an engaging analysis of the Razorbacks' path to potential glory and the broader implications for the SEC. Don't miss out on these unique insights and discussions!
The game Saturday will kick off at 11 a.m. and is televised on ABC. You can also hear hear the game statewide on the Razorback Sports Network.