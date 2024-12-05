What Razorback Signing Day Means This Year | Locked on Razorbacks
Is Arkansas poised for a breakthrough season? With a surprising signing day haul, including standout quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Razorbacks are making waves in college football.
This episode unpacks the Arkansas Razorbacks' recruitment success, spotlighting key players like Madden Iamaleava and Grayson Wilson, and explores the implications for the team's future.
Host John Neighbors provides an in-depth analysis of the quarterback roster changes and the impact of defensive recruit Tavian Wallace, a four-star talent from Georgia. The discussion also covers the College Football Playoff rankings, potential matchups, and the expanded 12-team format's exciting possibilities.
