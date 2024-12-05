All Hogs

What Razorback Signing Day Means This Year | Locked on Razorbacks

Hogs land 23 players to class including some big surprises when 2025 practices start

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks' Signing Day Success: What It Means
Arkansas Razorbacks' Signing Day Success: What It Means / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

Is Arkansas poised for a breakthrough season? With a surprising signing day haul, including standout quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Razorbacks are making waves in college football.

This episode unpacks the Arkansas Razorbacks' recruitment success, spotlighting key players like Madden Iamaleava and Grayson Wilson, and explores the implications for the team's future.

Host John Neighbors provides an in-depth analysis of the quarterback roster changes and the impact of defensive recruit Tavian Wallace, a four-star talent from Georgia. The discussion also covers the College Football Playoff rankings, potential matchups, and the expanded 12-team format's exciting possibilities.

Join us for an engaging breakdown of the Arkansas Razorbacks' strategic moves and what they mean for the upcoming season. Don't miss out on these unique insights and expert analysis!

HOGS FEED:

• Hogs lose offensive weapon to transfer portal

• Recruiting coup, blockbuster schedule puts Hogs in spotlight as season looms

• Arkansas, Illinois draws second largest viewership in last 15 years

 Razorbacks land surprise wideout for National Signing Day

• Hogs gained confidence, belief closing out late victory

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football