When Do Economics Affect Pittman's Status? | Locked on Razorbacks

Nobody making any predictions these days with lots of variables on whole situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Is Sam Pittman's future with the Arkansas Razorbacks football team in jeopardy? As speculation swirls, the uncertainty surrounding the coach's job status is a hot topic, especially with the looming game against Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team celebrated a 91-72 victory over Pacific, thanks to standout performances from Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland. Yet, the spotlight shifts to the disappointing crowd attendance, raising questions about fan engagement and support.

This episode dives into the financial dynamics affecting coaching decisions, including the impact of NIL deals and revenue sharing on college athletics. The host explores how these factors might influence the Razorbacks' choices this offseason.

With a critical eye on the university's efforts to fill seats, the discussion promises to be both insightful and provocative.

