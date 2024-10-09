All Hogs

Why Arkansas Still Scares Some Fans | Locked on Razorbacks

Can the Razorbacks' offense keep up with the SEC's highly-ranked teams going through schedule?

Andy Hodges

Why Arkansas Still Scares Me
Why Arkansas Still Scares Me / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a recent win against Tennessee, concerns linger over their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. With the Arkansas Razorbacks football team facing the LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated night game on ESPN, the stakes are high.

This episode breaks down the Razorbacks' offensive struggles and the impressive performance of their defense. Ja'Quinden Jackson's recent challenges against SEC defenses are analyzed, raising questions about his health and future contributions.

Razorbacks running back Ja'Quinden Jackson takes a handoff from quarterback Taylen Green against Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja'Quinden Jackson takes a handoff from quarterback Taylen Green against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

The discussion also highlights the importance of execution in crucial moments and whether the defense can continue to support an underperforming offense. The upcoming LSU game promises an electrifying atmosphere, with weather conditions adding to the excitement.

Tune in for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' strategies and challenges as they prepare for a pivotal matchup against LSU.

For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.

HOGS FEED:

• Hogs will host Top-30 prospect on heels of busy weekend

• Petrino finally locks in on No. 2 receiver for Razorbacks

• Joy, relief for all as Sam Pittman thanks fans after downing Vols

• Hogs' defensive coordinator earns recognition from ESPN analyst

• Is it too big to dream of Razorbacks winning rest of games on schedule? | Locked on Razorbacks

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football