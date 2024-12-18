Why Did Dubinion Hit Eject Button from Razorbacks? | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rashod Dubinion's unexpected departure from the Arkansas Razorbacks football team has fans buzzing. Why are key players leaving the program, and what does this mean for the Razorbacks' future?

This episode unpacks the latest transfer portal activity, spotlighting Dubinion's exit and the strategic additions of tight end Jaden Platt from Texas A&M and wide receiver Kam Shanks from UAB.

Host John Nabors explores the potential impact of these roster changes, speculating on NIL dynamics and the influence of coaches like Sam Pittman and Morgan Turner.

Discover how these moves could reshape the Razorbacks' strategy and what it means for their upcoming season. Tune in for an in-depth analysis and insider perspectives on Arkansas football's evolving landscape.

