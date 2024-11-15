Why John Nabors Hates Texas So Much | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Are the Texas Longhorns living up to their reputation, or is their arrogance overshadowing their recent performance?

Dive into the world of college football as John Nabors, host of Inside Arkansas Live, shares his candid thoughts on the Texas Longhorns' football program.

Explore the fan experience at Bud Walton Arena, where low attendance and lackluster facilities are under the spotlight. Get ready for an SEC football weekend preview, featuring a must-watch showdown between Georgia and Tennessee.

Plus, hear the frustration over the Arkansas vs. Texas game being scheduled for an early kickoff.

Join John Nabors as he unpacks these topics and more, offering insights that challenge the status quo. Don't miss out on this engaging discussion—tune in for a fresh perspective on college sports!

