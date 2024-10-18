Why Razorback Fans Continue to Hate LSU | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

Andy Hodges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Is Arkansas ready to challenge LSU in their heated rivalry? Dive into the intense world of college football as we explore the Razorbacks' strategic maneuvers against the Tigers, a matchup that has fans buzzing.

Our host dissects the rivalry, shedding light on LSU's controversial decision to replace Arkansas with Texas A&M for their season finale. The episode also critiques former LSU coach Les Miles, known for his eccentricities and infamous mispronunciations. With a keen eye on the SEC, we analyze the statistical strengths and weaknesses of both teams, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Key SEC games, including Alabama vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. Texas, are also on the radar, promising to shake up the conference standings.

Tune in for an engaging breakdown of the Razorbacks' path to victory and the broader SEC landscape.

Arkansas and LSU will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Razorback Stadium in a game televised on ESPN. You can also hear the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

