Why Razorback Fans Continue to Hate LSU | Locked on Razorbacks

Why Razorback Fans Continue to Hate LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Is Arkansas ready to challenge LSU in their heated rivalry? Dive into the intense world of college football as we explore the Razorbacks' strategic maneuvers against the Tigers, a matchup that has fans buzzing.
Our host dissects the rivalry, shedding light on LSU's controversial decision to replace Arkansas with Texas A&M for their season finale. The episode also critiques former LSU coach Les Miles, known for his eccentricities and infamous mispronunciations. With a keen eye on the SEC, we analyze the statistical strengths and weaknesses of both teams, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.
Key SEC games, including Alabama vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. Texas, are also on the radar, promising to shake up the conference standings.
Arkansas and LSU will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Razorback Stadium in a game televised on ESPN.