Why Razorback Fans Hate A&M | Locked on Razorbacks Podcast

Long history against former SWC opponent, but riding current losing streaks getting annoying

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks returner Isaiah Sategna tries to jump a Texas A&M Aggies defender and loses ball in September 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Arkansas Razorbacks returner Isaiah Sategna tries to jump a Texas A&M Aggies defender and loses ball in September 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
Why does Arkansas have a complicated relationship with Texas A&M? Dive into the intriguing dynamics of this rivalry, exploring the Razorbacks' struggles against the Aggies and the cultural quirks that fuel the tension.

Key Arkansas players from the Dallas-Fort Worth area underscore the importance of Texas recruiting for the Razorbacks, adding another layer to this storied matchup.

The episode also tackles the end of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium, with insights into why it fell short of expectations for both recruiting and fan engagement. Shifting gears, the discussion highlights the UNLV NIL controversy, where the starting quarterback's departure over unfulfilled promises sparks a debate on the need for NIL reform in college sports.

Join us for a compelling analysis of these pressing issues and discover why direct player contracts might be the future of college athletics. Listen now for unique insights and engaging discussions!

The Razorbacks play the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and streaming at ESPN+. You can listen to the game in selected broadcast markets at HitThatLine.com or on the radio on The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

