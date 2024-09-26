Why Razorback Fans Hate A&M | Locked on Razorbacks Podcast
Why does Arkansas have a complicated relationship with Texas A&M? Dive into the intriguing dynamics of this rivalry, exploring the Razorbacks' struggles against the Aggies and the cultural quirks that fuel the tension.
Key Arkansas players from the Dallas-Fort Worth area underscore the importance of Texas recruiting for the Razorbacks, adding another layer to this storied matchup.
The episode also tackles the end of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium, with insights into why it fell short of expectations for both recruiting and fan engagement. Shifting gears, the discussion highlights the UNLV NIL controversy, where the starting quarterback's departure over unfulfilled promises sparks a debate on the need for NIL reform in college sports.
Join us for a compelling analysis of these pressing issues and discover why direct player contracts might be the future of college athletics. Listen now for unique insights and engaging discussions!
The Razorbacks play the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and streaming at ESPN+. You can listen to the game in selected broadcast markets at HitThatLine.com or on the radio on The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.