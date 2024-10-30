All Hogs

Why Razorbacks Should Aim for 9-10 Win Seasons | Locked on Razorbacks

With possibilities for huge turnaround season, why shouldn't Hogs' fans expect that every year?

Andy Hodges

Why Arkansas Razorbacks should aim for 9-10 win seasons
In this story:

Can the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain their momentum and secure bowl eligibility? With Sam Pittman at the helm, the Razorbacks are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play, showing marked improvement from last season.

This episode explores the expectations for Arkansas Football, arguing for consistent 6-8 win seasons with the potential for 9-10 win years. Taylen Green's development as quarterback is highlighted, especially after earning Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors and praise from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

The discussion also shifts to basketball, where John Calipari's arrival has injected excitement and talent into the program, raising questions about how fans will adapt to the increased national attention and celebrity presence.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' current performance and future prospects. Listen now for unique insights into the team's path to success.

Andy Hodges
