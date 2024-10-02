Why Razorbacks Struggle So Much at Home | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

Can the Arkansas reclaim their home field advantage Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee?

Andy Hodges

Despite a rich history of a strong home atmosphere, recent struggles have left fans questioning. With the Arkansas Razorbacks football team facing challenges, the spotlight is on their need to demonstrate competitiveness, especially against formidable opponents like Tennessee. Meanwhile, new basketball coach John Calipari is making waves by emphasizing community engagement and drawing inspiration from legendary coach Nolan Richardson. Calipari's respect for Arkansas basketball history is sparking excitement for the upcoming season.

Join us as we explore the Razorbacks' path forward, the influence of key figures, and the potential for a thrilling basketball season. Don't miss out on these compelling discussions and insights into the future of Arkansas sports.

Andy Hodges
Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football