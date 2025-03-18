Didn't Take Long for New Razorbacks' Lineman to Know His Role
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe the most intriguing part of Arkansas landing Corey Robinson II out of the transfer portal from Georgia Tech was how he fit a difficult hole in the offensive line.
As coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were putting together plans, they wanted to move Fernando Carmona inside, but left tackle is kind of a key role. They saw something in the big Yellowjackets' lineman that answered their questions.
It worked both ways. Robinson wasn't exactly looking to find another position.
"Pretty much as soon as I hit the portal and coach Mateos reached out, Fernando did too," Robinson told the media before Tuesday afternoon's practice. "[Carmona] told me right away, ‘I’m playing tackle now, but I’m trying to move inside.’ He told me exactly why and why he felt like that was best for his future and his career.
Pittman, who has a reputation from his decades coaching linemen, and Mateos just closed the deal.
When I came here and really talked to coach Pittman and coach Mateos, I understood the situation," Robinson said. "That also helped contribute to my decision."
Once he got to town, Robinson has found it to be someplace he has embraced since making the move from Georgia Tech. Carmona still being here guiding him has helped, too.
"We really bounce ideas off each other," Robinson said. "Having the experience, you do learn some things. We were just in the indoor facility one day, both just coming to get some work in.
"From that day forward, it was like every weekend we were going in there together and just going to work. But it’s been really good and being able to like to be an influence to help some of the younger guys, it’s been good."
He probably didn't know he was going to have to go on the same unit with a player that made the 6-foot-5, 307-pounder not the biggest guy on the line by a longshot.
That's been the case for a lot of players this year seeing 6-foot-8, 362-pound Shaq McRoy on the offensive line.
"Never in my life," he said. "Shaq is huge. He’s every bit of 6-9."
He's also made an impression with how he plays as part of five new players along the line. How they fit together will be a big part of the Hogs' lineup this year because maybe no other until requires a coordinated group effort than the offensive line.
"Even though he’s really big, he moves really well," Robinson said. "Most people don’t really see him be able to move as fluid as he can. He works hard. Some people who are big, that’s a lot of God-given talent already that doesn’t have to be taught and they kind of just rely on that. But Shaq works real hard."
The entire group is starting to make an impression on Robinson, too.
"One thing I can say about all the transfers here, everybody’s come in ready to work," he said. "Shaq, with his size, he moves really well. Caden’s done a really good job really playing center, commanding the offense. Kavion, he’s been learning real quick as well. Everybody definitely came in with the right attitude, coming in just ready to work and contribute how they could."
Razorback spring practices continue Tuesday afternoon and will have one more media availability this week before taking the spring break week off. Practices will resume April 1.