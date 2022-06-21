Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Auburn (CWS Elimination Game)

OMAHA, Neb. — The Hogs are set to take on SEC West foe Auburn — who Arkansas won two of three games against earlier this season — in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field. Weather at first pitch will be 88 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Auburn knocked off Stanford, 6-2, on Tuesday to stay alive, while the Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss, 13-5, to fall into the losers' bracket. The winner will face Ole Miss on Wednesday night, and the loser will pack up and head home.

For the first time this postseason, the Razorback lineup featured a shakeup in the form of Peyton Stovall moving to the two-hole and Brady Slavens moving down to the eight-hole.

Arkansas will start RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 2.83 ERA, 22 BB, 40 K) opposite of Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 31 BB, 79 K).

Below is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Braydon Webb took the first pitch to left-center for a leadoff double. Peyton Stovall drove Webb home with an RBI single up the middle. A pair of strikeouts from Cayden Wallace and Chris Lanzilli and a groundout by Michael Turner stranded Stovall.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Blake Rambusch grounded out to second on the second pitch Will McEntire threw. Brody Moore drew a six-pitch walk to give the Tigers a one-out baserunner. Jalen Battles turned a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner

Top 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Robert Moore and Jalen Battles watched strike three go by for a quick two outs. Brady Slavens reached first on a fielding error by the third baseman. Zack Gregory grounded out to third to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

