Skip to main content

Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Auburn (CWS Elimination Game)

See if the Hogs can stay alive in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Hogs are set to take on SEC West foe Auburn — who Arkansas won two of three games against earlier this season — in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field. Weather at first pitch will be 88 degrees and partly cloudy skies. 

Auburn knocked off Stanford, 6-2, on Tuesday to stay alive, while the Razorbacks fell to Ole Miss, 13-5, to fall into the losers' bracket. The winner will face Ole Miss on Wednesday night, and the loser will pack up and head home. 

For the first time this postseason, the Razorback lineup featured a shakeup in the form of Peyton Stovall moving to the two-hole and Brady Slavens moving down to the eight-hole.

Arkansas will start RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 2.83 ERA, 22 BB, 40 K) opposite of Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 31 BB, 79 K). 

Below is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Braydon Webb took the first pitch to left-center for a leadoff double. Peyton Stovall drove Webb home with an RBI single up the middle. A pair of strikeouts from Cayden Wallace and Chris Lanzilli and a groundout by Michael Turner stranded Stovall.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Blake Rambusch grounded out to second on the second pitch Will McEntire threw. Brody Moore drew a six-pitch walk to give the Tigers a one-out baserunner. Jalen Battles turned a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Michael Turner-Ole Miss CWS

Top 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Robert Moore and Jalen Battles watched strike three go by for a quick two outs. Brady Slavens reached first on a fielding error by the third baseman. Zack Gregory grounded out to third to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

HOGS FEED:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Braydon Webb-Ole Miss CWS
Baseball

Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Auburn (CWS Elimination Game)

By Mason Choate1 hour ago
080319-Hogs-Helmet-Ball-01
Hogs News

More Questions Than Answers with New NIL for Hogs

By Andy Hodges6 hours ago
Michael Turner-Ole Miss CWS
Baseball

Hogs' Road to Finals Now Is Going to Be Harder

By Andy Hodges17 hours ago
Zack Morris-Ole Miss CWS 2
Baseball

Final Updates: Hogs' Can't Slow Ole Miss' Omaha Run

By Mason ChoateJun 20, 2022
Robert Moore-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Looking Back: Texas-Texas A&M, Arkansas-Ole Miss

By Kent SmithJun 19, 2022
Kendall Apple-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Faces of the Game: Hogs Down Stanford in CWS

By allHOGS StaffJun 19, 2022
Braydon Webb-CWS Stanford 01
Baseball

Preview: Hogs Looking to Hand Rebels First Postseason Loss

By Mason ChoateJun 19, 2022
Dave Van Horn-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Nobody Really Saw This Coming in Several Areas

By Andy HodgesJun 18, 2022