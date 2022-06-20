Skip to main content

Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Round 2)

See if the Razorbacks can get the best of the Rebels in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — It is another heater here at Charles Schwab Field for the winners' bracket matchup between Arkansas (44-19) and Ole Miss (38-22).

The temperature is 95 degrees and will feels like over 100 at first pitch. 

The Rebels have yet to lose a game this postseason and Arkansas has been on fire since the regionals started.

Ole Miss has outscored its opponents 51-12 this postseason and the Hogs scored 17 runs against the No. 2 overall seed Stanford Cardinal in the first round of the College World Series. 

The Razorbacks will send left-hander Zack Morris (6-0, 1.89, 17 BB, 25 K) out for his second career start. Ole Miss will start freshman LHP Hunter Elliott (4-3, 2.82 ERA, 30 BB, 92 K) on the mound. 

Here is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Justin Bench led the game off with a single to right on an 0-2 count. Jacob Gonzalez advanced Bench to second on a groundout to second. A groundout by Tim Elko gave the Rebels a man on third with two outs. Kevin Graham lined an RBI single to right-center to put Ole Miss on the board.

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

RESEEDING THE CWS FIELD

FRESHMEN REPORT TO CAMP AHEAD OF SCHEDULE DEVELOPMENTALLY

Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss CWS 2
