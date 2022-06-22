Skip to main content

Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Semifinal)

See if the Razorbacks down the Rebels and stick around in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The stakes are very high for Arkansas' semifinal round matchup with an Ole Miss team that has yet to lose a postseason game. The Hogs need a win over the Rebels in order to live to fight another day.

After an 11-1 win over Auburn on Tuesday, the Razorbacks were able to advance to another meeting with Ole Miss, who beat Arkansas 13-5 on Monday. If the Hogs want a spot in the College World Series final, they must beat the Rebels twice in two days.

Arkansas will throw LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.85 ERA, 42 BB, 82 K) against Ole Miss' LHP John Gaddis (4.40 ERA, 16 BB, 43 K). 

Here is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

HOGS FEED:

HOGS, REBELS FANS OVERWHELM BUSINESS

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING ARKANSAS-OLE MISS

WHAT DAVE VAN HORN SAID AFTER 11-1 WIN OVER AUBURN ON TUESDAY NIGHT

HOW HOGS DISMANTLED AUBURN TO KEEP ADVANCING IN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

Arkansas Razorbacks first baseman Peyton Stovall (10) gets an out against the Auburn Tigers to end the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Baseball

By Mason Choate1 minute ago
Hagen Smith-UNC Super 02
Baseball

No, Dave Van Horn Not Going with Noland Tonight

By Andy Hodges1 hour ago
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks with his Razorback football team during spring practice. The Hogs are looking to improve on last year's 9-win season after rebuilding from the disastrous Chad Morris years.
Football

ESPN Indicates Hogs' Future Not So Bright

By Kent Smith3 hours ago
A white board at Rocco's in Omaha, Nebraska displays the current results from its annual Jello Shot Challenge during the College World Series.
Baseball

Hogs, Rebels Fans Overwhelm Omaha Business

By Kent Smith5 hours ago
A Razorback fan wears a beer hat signifying the bases are loaded during a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.
Baseball

How to Have Fun During Arkansas-Ole Miss

By Kent Smith6 hours ago
Michael Turner-Auburn CWS
Baseball

Watch: What Razorbacks Said After Downing Tigers

By allHOGS Staff16 hours ago
Dave Van Horn-Auburn CWS
Baseball

What Hogs Coach Said After Downing Auburn

By allHOGS Staff16 hours ago
Will McEntire-Auburn CWS
Baseball

Final Updates: Hogs Send Auburn Home, Remain Alive

By Mason ChoateJun 21, 2022