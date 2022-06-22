Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Semifinal)

OMAHA, Neb. — The stakes are very high for Arkansas' semifinal round matchup with an Ole Miss team that has yet to lose a postseason game. The Hogs need a win over the Rebels in order to live to fight another day.

After an 11-1 win over Auburn on Tuesday, the Razorbacks were able to advance to another meeting with Ole Miss, who beat Arkansas 13-5 on Monday. If the Hogs want a spot in the College World Series final, they must beat the Rebels twice in two days.

Arkansas will throw LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.85 ERA, 42 BB, 82 K) against Ole Miss' LHP John Gaddis (4.40 ERA, 16 BB, 43 K).

Here is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

