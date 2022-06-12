Skip to main content

Live Blog: Arkansas vs. North Carolina (Game 2)

Arkansas has a chance to punch its ticket to Omaha with a win in Chapel Hill today

CHAPEL HILL, NC — With a win today, Arkansas can punch its ticket to the College World Series. The skies are partly cloudy and the temperature will be high 80s for first pitch at Boshamer Stadium.

The Hogs will start RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 3.25 ERA, 36 K, 20 BB) on the mound opposite of North Carolina's LHP Brandon Schaeffer (7-3, 3.73 ERA, 67 K, 23 BB).

North Carolina will be without starting third baseman Mac Horvath, who was not listed in the starting lineup.

Below is the full starting lineup for the Hogs: 

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After Will McEntire issued a one-out walk, Peyton Stovall turned a 3-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Arkansas was sat down in order on a pair of fly outs to right field from Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace along with a ground out to third from Brady Slavens.

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Alberto Osuna singled to left field to lead off the inning, but it was erased after Will McEntire got the next three batters out on a pop up, strikeout and a foul out.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Chris Lanzilli drove a one-out single to right field and was put out at second on a fielder's choice that resulted in Robert Moore reaching first. Jalen Battles drew a two-out walk and Peyton Stovall loaded the bases on a single off of Brandon Schaeffer's glove. Zack Gregory watched strike three to help Schaeffer escape.

Zack Gregory-Florida

Top 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

The game was sent into a lightning delay at 12:44 CT. Play cannot resume until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike that was within 8 miles of Boshamer Stadium.

