Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — It is sunny with clouds scattered in the sky here at O'Brate Stadium. The temperature will be 83 degrees for first pitch between the Hogs and the Cowboys.

Arkansas will start freshman lefty Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.86 ERA, 37 BB, 74 K) on the mound and Oklahoma State will go with right-hander Justin Campbell (9-2, 3.43 ERA, 23 BB, 133 K). Below is the full lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0

Brady Slavens smacked a one-out solo shot to right-center to put the Hogs on top early. A trio of groundouts led to the longball being the only hit of the inning for Arkansas.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 1

Hagen Smith issued a leadoff walk to Roc Riggio, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Riggio came around to score after Zach Ehrhard laid down a successful bunt single that was followed by a Cayden Wallace throwing error.

Despite finding himself in a two-out bases loaded situation, Smith induced a groundout to third to escape the inning with just one run allowed.

Arkansas' Brady Slavens at the plate against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.(Auburn Athletics)

Top 2nd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 1

Robert Moore smacked a one-out homer of his own over the wall in right field to give the Hogs the lead again. Similar to the first inning, the remainder of the Arkansas lineup failed to reach base after a pair of groundouts and a Peyton Stovall strikeout.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 2

The bottom of the second began the exact same as the previous inning: Hagen Smith issued a leadoff walk. OSU's Chase Adkison advanced to second on a sac-bunt.

Dave Van Horn elected to pull Smith after 46 pitches in 1 1/3 innings. Evan Taylor came on in relief of Smith.

Roc Riggio hit an RBI double to center to tie things back up.

