Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (Day 3)

STILLWATER, Okla. — After Oklahoma State played a pair of five hours games in the span of 24 hours, the Cowboys will have to face Arkansas in the regional finals at O'Brate Stadium.

If the Hogs win, they advance to the Super Regionals next weekend. If the Cowboys win, the teams will meet again Monday night in Stillwater.

Arkansas will roll with RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-3, 5.83 ERA, 33 BB, 77 K) on the mound to start things off opposite of Oklahoma State's LHP Mitchell Stone (2-0, 5.93 ERA, 10 BB, 32 K). Below is the full lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0

Jaxon Wiggins started things off with a three-pitch see ya to Roc Riggio. Zach Ehrhard followed that up with a single through the left side, but he was caught stealing second by Michael Turner. Wiggins issued a four-pitch walk, but countered with another three-pitch strikeout to end the frame.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0

On Mitchell Stone's first pitch, Braydon Webb sent the ball to center for a leadoff double. Brady Slavens drove him in one pitch later with an RBI single to left.

After Cayden Wallace grounded into a 4-3 double play, the Hogs earned a pair of two-out baserunners, but could not capitalize after Robert Moore flied out to left to end the inning.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Top 2nd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 1

OSU's David Mendham hit the 34th homer of the regional to leadoff the inning and tie the game. After Nolan McLean walked, Marcus Brown hit a single to left to put two runners on. A fly out advanced McLean to third, and he scored on an RBI single through the left side by Chase Adkison.

Dave Van Horn elected to pull Jaxon Wiggins for RHP Will McEntire.

Roc Riggio hit an RBI single down the line in right field to score Brown, but the damage was limited to three runs after a 6-4-3 double play closed the frame.

Bottom 2nd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2

Jalen Battles singled to first base to start things off and Peyton Stovall advanced him to second with a single up the middle. Zack Gregory moved the runners ahead with a sac-bunt to the pitcher.

Braydon Webb hit an RBI groundout to second to bring Battles home. A Brady Slavens fly out ended the inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 3rd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2

