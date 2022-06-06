Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (Regional Final)

STILLWATER, Okla. — There are sunny skies and the temperature is 88 degrees for the Regional final here at O'Brate Stadium. The winner between Arkansas and Oklahoma State will clinch a spot in the Super Regionals.

The Hogs have elected to go with LHP Zack Morris (5-0, 2.12 ERA, 14 BB, 22 K) on the mound. The Cowboys will throw RHP Ryan Bogusz (3-0, 3.21 ERA, 14 BB,, 29 K).

Below is the full starting lineup for Arkansas:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0

HOGS FEED

OKLAHOMA STATE PROVES IT'S BETTER FIT FOR SEC THAN LONGHORNS

LIVE BLOG: HOGS CAN'T CLOSE OUT REGIONAL AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE

LIVE BLOG: OKLAHOMA ST. COWBOYS VS MISSOURI ST. (DAY 3)

NOT EVEN VAN HORN FORESAW SATURDAY NIGHT RALLY

LIVE BLOG: HOGS DOWN OKLAHOMA STATE IN REGIONAL

NCAA REGIONAL ROUND-UP: DAY 2

NCAA REGIONAL FRIDAY RESULTS, SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.