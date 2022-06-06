Skip to main content

Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (Regional Final)

See if the Hogs can down the Cowboys and advance to the Super Regionals

STILLWATER, Okla. — There are sunny skies and the temperature is 88 degrees for the Regional final here at O'Brate Stadium. The winner between Arkansas and Oklahoma State will clinch a spot in the Super Regionals.

The Hogs have elected to go with LHP Zack Morris (5-0, 2.12 ERA, 14 BB, 22 K) on the mound. The Cowboys will throw RHP Ryan Bogusz (3-0, 3.21 ERA, 14 BB,, 29 K). 

Below is the full starting lineup for Arkansas: 

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0

