Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Semifinal Pt. 2)

OMAHA, Neb. — With a win over Ole Miss today, Arkansas can clinch a spot in its third ever College World Series final. With a loss, the Hogs will pack up and head home to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks defeated Ole Miss 3-2 in a nail-biter Wednesday night, setting up a third meeting between the two in Omaha. The winner will face Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday for the first game of the CWS final.

Both team will throw their aces in this one. Arkansas will go with RHP Connor Noland, who threw 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball in Saturday's 17-2 win over Stanford. The Rebels will throw RHP Dylan DeLucia, who threw 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a 5-1 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Here are the starters for Arkansas:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

After inducing a pair of groundouts, Connor Noland struck out Tim Elko to close the 1-2-3, 12-pitch top of the first.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Braydon Webb fouled out to lead things off and Peyton Stovall quickly grounded out right after. Cayden Wallace snuck a two-out single through the left side and he was advanced on a single up the middle from Michael Turner. The runners were stranded after a Chris Lanzilli foul out to first base.

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

