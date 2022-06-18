Skip to main content

Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Stanford (CWS Game 1)

See if the Hogs can advance to the winners bracket in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — There are clear skies at Charles Schwab Field and the sun is shining down on a ballpark that will soon be filled with tens of thousands of Hog fans. 

The Hogs will begin their third College World Series run in the past four tournaments against the Stanford Cardinal. With a win today, the Hogs will play the winner of Ole Miss/Auburn on Monday. The loser will play an elimination game against the loser of Ole Miss/Auburn on Monday as well.

Righty Connor Noland (7-5, 3.86 ERA, 33 BB, 105 K) will get the nod for the Hogs opposite of Stanford RHP Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88, 23 BB, 90 K). 

Here is the full starting lineup for the Hogs:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Stanford 0

HOGS FEED:

