Skip to main content

Watch Razorbacks' Coach Dave Van Horn's Complete Press Conference

Expecting another tough matchup against Rebels, despite their struggles in disappointing season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ole Miss is last in the SEC West, but don't ask Dave Van Horn about taking them lightly because of that.

"You can throw the records out," he said Thursday morning before the three-game series this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. "I expect them to be good."

You can watch his complete press conference above.

The Razorbacks and Rebels start their series Friday night at 6:30.

Hogs Feed

MALACHI SINGLETON DIDN'T KNOW HIS DAD WAS GOING TO DO 'HORNS DOWN'

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

BRILES LANDS QB COMMITTMENT

PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL, ONE FORMER HOG JUMPS OUT

TAKE THE HOGS' TRIVIA QUIZ TO SEE HOW MUCH YOU REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE RAZORBACKS

WERE HOGS ABLE TO PULL OUT SERIES AGAINST AGGIES ON SUNDAY?

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Dave Van Horn-UAPB
Baseball

What Dave Van Horn Said Ahead of Ole Miss Series

By allHOGS Staff2 minutes ago
Malachi Singleton-Recruiting
Football

Dad Flashing 'Horns Down' Wasn't Expected by Commit

By Andy HodgesApr 27, 2022
Dylan Leach-UAPB
Baseball

Hogs Pull Out Close Win Over Bears in NLR

By allHOGS StaffApr 26, 2022
Dylan Leach-UCA
Baseball

No Watching, But How to Listen to Hogs-UCA

By allHOGS StaffApr 26, 2022
Wakeland High School offensive lineman Connor Stroh hangs out with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman during an April visit to Fayetteville. It was Stroh's second time to make the drive from Frisco, Texas in the span of just a few months.
Football

Hogs in Prime Position to Make Top 5 for Texas OL

By Kent SmithApr 26, 2022
Kendal Briles-Spring Practice
Football

Briles Lands Highly-Rated Quarterback Prospect

By allHOGS StaffApr 25, 2022
Mataio Soli
Football

Two Leave Hogs; One Leaves Portal in Middle of Ocean

By Andy HodgesApr 25, 2022
Ben Cheek talks with his father after an inning of pitching during morning action of the Cal Ripken U10 World Series tournament play at Gardens Park in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Baseball

Is It OK for a Youth Baseball Coach to Steal Signs?

By Kent SmithApr 25, 2022