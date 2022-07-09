Hogs' Freshman Named D1 Baseball Freshman All-American

Skip to main content

Razorbacks’ Brady Tygart Picks Up All-American Honor

D1 Baseball names freshman relief pitcher one of best in country after turning into top reliever

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a freshman All-American by D1Baseball.

The Hernando, Miss., native received second-team praise from D1Baseball on Friday morning. A consensus Freshman All-American, Tygart has now earned accolades from four outlets — Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association and Perfect Game — in addition to a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Brady Tygart-OSU NCAA Regional

Tygart emerged as one of Arkansas’ most dependable bullpen arms in 2022.

He finished with a 3.82 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings of work with a team-leading eight saves on the year.

The right-hander was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings of work.

Arkansas Razorbacks
