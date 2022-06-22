Skip to main content

Watch: Hogs Coach Dave Van Horn After Win Over Auburn

Razorbacks coach after advancing to face Ole Miss again at College World Series on Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn with the media after downing Auburn, 11-1, to set up a rematch with Ole Miss on Wednesday night and keep advancing in the College World Series.

HOGS FEED:

HOW HOGS DISMANTLED AUBURN TO KEEP ADVANCING IN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Dave Van Horn-Auburn CWS
Baseball

What Hogs Coach Said After Downing Auburn

By allHOGS Staff2 minutes ago
Will McEntire-Auburn CWS
Baseball

Final Updates: Hogs Send Auburn Home, Remain Alive

By Mason Choate7 hours ago
080319-Hogs-Helmet-Ball-01
Hogs News

More Questions Than Answers with New NIL for Hogs

By Andy Hodges12 hours ago
Michael Turner-Ole Miss CWS
Baseball

Hogs' Road to Finals Now Is Going to Be Harder

By Andy Hodges23 hours ago
Zack Morris-Ole Miss CWS 2
Baseball

Final Updates: Hogs' Can't Slow Ole Miss' Omaha Run

By Mason ChoateJun 20, 2022
Robert Moore-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Looking Back: Texas-Texas A&M, Arkansas-Ole Miss

By Kent SmithJun 19, 2022
Kendall Apple-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Faces of the Game: Hogs Down Stanford in CWS

By allHOGS StaffJun 19, 2022
Braydon Webb-CWS Stanford 01
Baseball

Preview: Hogs Looking to Hand Rebels First Postseason Loss

By Mason ChoateJun 19, 2022