Razorbacks Set to Hogs Bulldogs in Weekend Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the best series in college baseball this weekend is at Baum-Walker Stadium starting tonight.

No. 2 Arkansas (19-4, 5-1 SEC) hosts Mississippi State (16-10, 3-3 SEC), the defending national champion, in a three-game set, getting underway with a nationally televised first pitch at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, on SEC Network and Fubo.tv.

Game two is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv. The series finale begins at 2 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

Arkansas, winners of its last six games against Mississippi State, is seeking its 13th consecutive SEC series win this weekend. The Hogs currently own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (12) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (9).

Schedule

6 p.m., Friday vs. Mississippi State – SEC Network — Fubo.tv — Listen — Live Stats

6:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network+ — Fubo.tv — Listen — Live Stats

2 p.m. Sunday, vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network+ — Fubo.tv — Listen — Live Stats

How to Watch and Listen

Friday’s series opener against Mississippi State will broadcast on SEC Network with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mike Rooney (analyst) on the call. Saturday and Sunday’s games will stream on SEC Network+ with Josh Haley and Troy Eklund handling play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively.

The series can also be heard on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas radio stations 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call.

Matchups

Game 1

Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson (2-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Game 2

Mississippi State RHP Parker Stinnett (3-0, 4.67 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (4-1, 3.45 ERA)

Game 3

Mississippi State RHP Cade Smith (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.71 ERA)

Series History

Since 1960, Arkansas is 52-56 all-time against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks have had much of their success at home, however, holding a 25-18 advantage over the Bulldogs in games played in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is on a six-game winning streak against Mississippi State, thanks in part to a three-game series sweep of the Bulldogs last season in Starkville. The Hogs have won their last six home series against the Bulldogs, including sweeps in the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Leading Off

• Arkansas won its 12th consecutive SEC series last weekend at Mizzou. Vanderbilt (2012-14) and Florida (2017-18) hold the record for most consecutive SEC series wins (15).

• Dave Van Horn earned his 300th SEC win last Sunday on the road at Mizzou to become one of only five head coaches in history to reach the milestone. Mississippi State/Georgia’s Ron Polk, Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco, LSU’s Skip Bertman and Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin also have 300 or more career SEC wins to their name.

• The series opener between Arkansas and Mississippi State falls on April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day. Arkansas is 21-16 all-time on the day, including 11-4 at home.

• Arkansas is ranked 12th nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (7.3), 13th in strikeouts per nine innings (11.2) and 16th in earned run average (3.46).

• Defensively, Arkansas has been superb with a .986 fielding percentage, ranking first in the SEC and fifth nationally.

