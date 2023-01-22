Dave Van Horn knows that looking good now means nothing when games start

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn knows what he sees now isn't important.

Especially about his pitching staff.

"Right now, it’s the best I’ve ever had,” Van Horn said Friday on this pitching staff. “Is that honest enough for you? That’s the way I feel about it. I mean, we’ve got depth. But what you see on paper, we’ve got to get it done on the field."

Junior Jaxon Wiggins has shown flashes of being able to dominate since his freshman season a couple of years ago.

There's also been some stretches when he couldn't get people out. The players are seeing something different this year.

"Virtually unhittable," is the way Jace Bohrofen described him Friday.

Assuming the Razorbacks don't have a bigger problem with the bats, that's a big positive for the staff that really didn't have a Friday starter last year that was consistent.

When they got into the SEC schedule and teams got down into the rotation or the bullpen, things didn't go as well.

In addition to Wiggins, returning starters include Hagen Smith and Will McEntire in addition to Zack Morris, Brady Tygart and a host of newcomers.

"They could be starters, they could be relievers, they could be closers," Bohrofen said.

He's one of three captains who was the press conference along with Peyton Stovall. Morris was in class and unable to attend.

"I’m not even sure they know what they want to be yet," Bohrofen said. "That just kind of talks about how deep and good they are because they all have talent and have good stuff."

We'll start to find out how good that pitching is pretty soon.

The Hogs start the season Friday, Feb. 17, in Arlington, Texas, against the Texas Longhorns. They'll also play TCU and Oklahoma State before coming back for 18 straight games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

