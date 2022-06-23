OMAHA, Neb. — With a win over Ole Miss (39-23) today, Arkansas (46-20) will advance to just its third College World Series final in program history. With a loss, the postseason run will come to a close.

The other times Arkansas made it to the CWS finals was in 1979 against Cal State Fullerton and 2018 against Oregon State.

The Hogs squeaked past the Rebels 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to an ice-cold close by Zack Morris and pair of home runs by Brady Slavens and Chris Lanzilli. By winning that game, the Razorbacks forced an elimination game today.

Razorbacks Brady Slavens is wide-eyes after mammoth homer to dead center field that was the longest in Charles Schwab Field history in Omaha, Neb., during a College World Series game against Ole Miss. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Both teams will roll with their respective aces in this one. The Hogs will start right-hander Connor Noland and the Rebels will start righty Dylan DeLucia. Both pitchers threw a dominant 7 ⅔ innings for their teams on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know on how to watch or listen to today’s game:

Who:

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When:

Thursday, June 23. First pitch at 3:07 p.m. CST.

Watch/Listen:

Watch on ESPN2 or Fubo.tv. Listen on HitThatLine.com.

On the ESPN2 call will be Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Kyle Peterson (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).

On the radio call will be Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter.

Pitching Matchup:

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (8-5, 3.75 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia (7-2, 4.07 ERA)

Where:

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

