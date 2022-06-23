Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen to Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Semifinal)

Find out where you can watch or listen to Arkansas' semifinal game with Ole Miss

OMAHA, Neb. — With a win over Ole Miss (39-23) today, Arkansas (46-20) will advance to just its third College World Series final in program history. With a loss, the postseason run will come to a close.

The other times Arkansas made it to the CWS finals was in 1979 against Cal State Fullerton and 2018 against Oregon State. 

The Hogs squeaked past the Rebels 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to an ice-cold close by Zack Morris and pair of home runs by Brady Slavens and Chris Lanzilli. By winning that game, the Razorbacks forced an elimination game today.

Brady Slavens-Ole Miss CWS

Both teams will roll with their respective aces in this one. The Hogs will start right-hander Connor Noland and the Rebels will start righty Dylan DeLucia. Both pitchers threw a dominant 7 ⅔ innings for their teams on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know on how to watch or listen to today’s game:

Who:

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When:

Thursday, June 23. First pitch at 3:07 p.m. CST.

Watch/Listen:

Watch on ESPN2 or Fubo.tv. Listen on HitThatLine.com.

On the ESPN2 call will be Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Kyle Peterson (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).

On the radio call will be Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter.

Pitching Matchup:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (8-5, 3.75 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia (7-2, 4.07 ERA)

Where: 

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

HOGS FEED:

HAGEN SMITH WAS RIGHT CALL BUT BULLPEN NEARLY COST HOGS

THURSDAY MASSIVE DAY FOR HOGS' FANS FOR CWS, BASKETBALL

HOW MUSSELMAN'S FRESHMEN LOOK IN PREPARATION FOR EUROPEAN TOUR

TEXTBOOK DECISION WAS RIGHT CALL, BUT ALMOST COST HOGS CWS

HOGS, REBELS FANS OVERWHELM OMAHA BUSINESS

FINAL UPDATES: HOW RAZORBACKS HANDLED OLE MISS WEDNESDAY NIGHT

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING ARKANSAS-OLE MISS

WHAT DAVE VAN HORN SAID AFTER 11-1 WIN OVER AUBURN ON TUESDAY NIGHT

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

062222-Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss CWS 4-Walt
Baseball

How to Watch/Listen to Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS Semifinal)

By Mason Choatejust now
031022-Jaylin Williams-LSU-Kim Klement-3
Men's Basketball

Big Night for Hogs' Fans in Two Sports

By Kent Smith1 hour ago
062222-Hagen Smith-Ole Miss CWS 4-Dylan Widger
Baseball

If Connor Noland Doesn't Start, Then Who Does?

By Andy Hodges13 hours ago
Brady Slavens-Ole Miss CWS
Baseball

Final Updates: Hogs Hold on to Fight Another Day

By Mason Choate18 hours ago
Hagen Smith-UNC Super 02
Baseball

Dave Van Horn Not Going with Connor Noland Tonight

By Andy Hodges19 hours ago
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks with his Razorback football team during spring practice. The Hogs are looking to improve on last year's 9-win season after rebuilding from the disastrous Chad Morris years.
Football

ESPN Indicates Hogs' Future Not So Bright

By Kent Smith21 hours ago
A white board at Rocco's in Omaha, Nebraska displays the current results from its annual Jello Shot Challenge during the College World Series.
Baseball

Hogs, Rebels Fans Overwhelm Omaha Business

By Kent Smith23 hours ago
A Razorback fan wears a beer hat signifying the bases are loaded during a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.
Baseball

How to Have Fun During Arkansas-Ole Miss

By Kent SmithJun 22, 2022