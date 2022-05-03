WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs-Missouri State Tonight Online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 Arkansas, winners of 18 consecutive midweek contests, wraps up the non-conference portion of its regular-season schedule against longtime rival Missouri State.

The Razorbacks (34-10) and Bears (21-19) will be meeting for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday night.

First pitch inside Baum-Walker Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

Arkansas and Missouri State had played almost annually from 1966 through 2019 before the series went dormant in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-related cancellations.

The Razorbacks, who lead the series with an overall record of 55-26, will host the Bears in Fayetteville for the first time since 2018 this Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s game will stream on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst).

The game can also be heard with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call online online at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas radio 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Series History Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Arkansas holds a sizeable advantage over Missouri State with an overall series record of 55-26. 36 of those 55 wins have come in Fayetteville, including 11 under head coach Dave Van Horn. The Razorbacks won 10 in a row against the Bears from 2007 until 2014, but the series has evened out in recent years. Arkansas and Missouri State have split the last 12 games since 2015, and the Bears have won five of the last nine games played at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2015.

Game Notes Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images • Arkansas, 20-3 in non-conference games this season, has won all 10 of its midweek contests this year. • The Hogs last went undefeated in midweek contests in a season in 2005. • Arkansas is currently ranked first in the SEC and second in the country in fielding percentage (.984), committing just 25 errors in 44 games this season. • RHP Will McEntire will make his fourth start of the season on the mound against Missouri State. The Bryant, Ark., native is 1-0 on the year with a 1.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings of work. • OF Chris Lanzilli’s 48 career home runs are tied for sixth most among active Division I college baseball players. The graduate transfer from Wake Forest is two homers shy of becoming one of only five active players with 50 or more career long balls.

